Ex-global director of McKinsey joins Singtel board

MAINBOARD-LISTED Singtel has brought McKinsey's former managing director on board its board.

Dominic Barton, 56, became an independent director on Monday, the telco disclosed in a bourse filing.

The Canada resident, who sits on the Economic Development Board's International Advisory Council, is also chancellor of the University of Waterloo and chairman of Toronto-listed miner Teck Resources.

Mr Barton, a McKinsey veteran, served for nine years as the firm's global managing partner until July 2018, and remains a senior partner. He received the Public Service Star (Distinguished Friends of Singapore), which recognises senior executives for outstanding contributions to the Republic's economic growth, from then President Tony Tan Keng Yam in 2015.

Other hats that he has worn include chairman of Canada's Advisory Council on Economic Growth, as well as chairman of the Seoul International Business Advisory Council, which advises the mayor of Seoul.

Singtel chairman Simon Israel said in an accompanying press statement that Mr Barton "brings rich expertise and insights from across a broad swathe of industries, having advised clients in banking, consumer goods, tech and industrials over three decades of consulting".

"The diversity of his experience will be invaluable as Singtel's digital transformation takes the group into businesses and partnerships that cut across multiple industries," Mr Israel added.

Mr Barton's arrival takes the number of board seats to 12. Bradley Horowitz and Gail Kelly were appointed on Dec 26, 2018, after Peter Ong stepped down at the end of his term in July 2018.

Singtel closed flat at S$2.97 before the appointment was announced.