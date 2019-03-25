You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ex-global director of McKinsey joins Singtel board

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 6:18 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Singtel has brought McKinsey's former managing director on board its board.

Dominic Barton, 56, became an independent director on Monday, the telco disclosed in a bourse filing.

The Canada resident, who sits on the Economic Development Board's International Advisory Council, is also chancellor of the University of Waterloo and chairman of Toronto-listed miner Teck Resources.

Mr Barton, a McKinsey veteran, served for nine years as the firm's global managing partner until July 2018, and remains a senior partner. He received the Public Service Star (Distinguished Friends of Singapore), which recognises senior executives for outstanding contributions to the Republic's economic growth, from then President Tony Tan Keng Yam in 2015.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other hats that he has worn include chairman of Canada's Advisory Council on Economic Growth, as well as chairman of the Seoul International Business Advisory Council, which advises the mayor of Seoul.

Singtel chairman Simon Israel said in an accompanying press statement that Mr Barton "brings rich expertise and insights from across a broad swathe of industries, having advised clients in banking, consumer goods, tech and industrials over three decades of consulting".

"The diversity of his experience will be invaluable as Singtel's digital transformation takes the group into businesses and partnerships that cut across multiple industries," Mr Israel added.

Mr Barton's arrival takes the number of board seats to 12. Bradley Horowitz and Gail Kelly were appointed on Dec 26, 2018, after Peter Ong stepped down at the end of his term in July 2018.

Singtel closed flat at S$2.97 before the appointment was announced.

Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux to chase Salim-Medco for updates on rescue deal

QT Vascular to implement changes to Chocolate Touch clinical trials

UOB revamps Lady's Card rewards programme

Markets in Asia post sharp declines on growing global growth concerns; STI down 0.9%

Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins

OCBC's Bank of Singapore hires veteran banker as market head for Greater China

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
3 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_sgx_250319_25.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Stocks

Markets in Asia post sharp declines on growing global growth concerns; STI down 0.9%

lwx_pennyscandal_250319_1.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins

Mar 25, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs keen on capital investment despite expectations of lower turnover, profits: poll

lwx_singapore_250319_42.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's February headline inflation meets expectations at 0.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening