You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ex-UOB personal banker jailed for forgery and cheating his clients

He missold policies and secretly bought them in his clients' names; nine of them lost S$500,000
Fri, Jun 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

A PERSONAL banker with United Overseas Bank (UOB) took liberties with his clients' funds through a range of schemes, including misselling policies and buying policies under their name without their knowledge.

Nine of his clients lost S$500,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

Time to switch out of developer stocks?

IPO activity from Singapore issuers picks up in 1H18: report

PropNex seeks mainboard listing

Corporate digest

Taiwan rapper blasts Citigroup, Deutsche for shelved startup IPO

Editor's Choice

Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

Most Read

1 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management
4 Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report
5 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

Jun 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Faster US rate hikes to have mixed impact on Singapore

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening