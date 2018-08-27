You are here
TOP LINE
Excelpoint seeks growth in R&D acquisitions
Tech group starts entrepreneurial and investment arm PlanetSpark to invest in early to mid-stage startups with good R&D.
WITH more than 31 years of experience in the electronics space, mainboard-listed tech firm Excelpoint Technology has reached a new stage in its growth.
The group, which provides "value-added" electronic components with integrated research and development (R&D) capabilities, is setting
