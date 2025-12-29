Market players say that it is timely to include digital assets, precious minerals, insurance and family businesses

Widening the scope of investments will ensure that Singapore remains relevant to global investment trends. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Expanding the types of investments eligible for tax incentives is a key change that industry observers want to see as part of Singapore’s tweaks to its single family office (SFO) framework.

In September, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced plans to simplify its SFO tax incentive framework, to better suit industry needs.

This includes reducing the documentation needed for applications, easing reporting requirements and expanding the types of investments eligible for the fund tax scheme.