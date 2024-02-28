Subscribers

Expect lower NIMs, slow loan growth in 2024 amid global growth slowdown: OCBC CEO

Michelle Zhu Tan Nai Lun

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 2:18 pm
OCBC says its net profit rose 27 per cent on year to S$7.02 billion for FY2023, crossing the S$7 billion mark for the first time.
PHOTO: REUTERS

OCBC

SINGAPORE’S second-largest lender OCBC will likely post lower net interest margins (NIMs) and slow loan growth in 2024 amid a global growth slowdown, said OCBC group chief executive Helen Wong.

Speaking at the bank’s fourth quarter results briefing on Wednesday (Feb 28), Wong expects 2024 to be more challenging than 2023, although Asia will likely perform better than the world average.

“We think there will be continued potential as we optimise in capturing growth opportunities in the Asean-Greater China link and our corridor,” she said.

The bank is targeting 2024 NIMs to be in the range of 2.2 to 2.25 per cent – assuming interest rate cuts in the second half of 2024 – which is down...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Financial results

Singapore banks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Levi’s wants you to rethink your denim shopping

DBS, Sheng Siong to engage up to 1,000 SMEs in sustainability partnership

Glencore eyes Shell Singapore assets as Cnooc pulls out: sources

China’s CDH in talks to buy minority stake in US$1.7 billion Vietnam grocery chain: sources

Pertamina to intensify exploration in Indonesia’s east amid higher oil, gas output targets

Global LNG demand seen rising in 2024 from China, Europe

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article