Expect selling momentum in gold to fade away before rebound

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AFTER months of trying to break above the US$1,360 resistance area, the bears emerged victorious in April and kickstarted the current leg of selling. Gold has been falling for the past four months and has erased around 10 per cent from the US$1,360 high in April. Nonetheless, we are expecting
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg