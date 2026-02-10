Eyes on Grab and Sea as analysts stay bullish ahead of FY2025 results

Grab is expected to report its results on Tuesday, while Sea has yet to announce its reporting date

[SINGAPORE] Equity analysts are bullish on Sea and Grab’s upcoming fourth-quarter FY2025 performance, even as their share prices have pulled back in the year to date.

Grab’s share price has fallen 15.9 per cent or US$0.81 year to date to US$4.27 as at Friday (Feb 6), while Sea’s share price has dropped 17.5 per cent or US$22.95 to US$108.54 over the same period.

