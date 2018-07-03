You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ezion enters into loan agreements with secured lenders, completes issue of warrants and consent shares

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 11:02 AM
UPDATED Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 11:17 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

OFFSHORE and marine company Ezion Holdings on Tuesday said it has entered into loan agreements with all secured lenders pursuant to its refinancing exercise, and the extension of additional working capital of up to US$118 million.

In addition, the issue of its proposed warrants to secured lenders and TLF (term loan facility) consent shares have also been completed on July 2.  

The loan agreements to its secured lenders provide for minimal fixed principal repayments over a six-year refinancing period, as well as a reduction of interest rate. 

According to the agreements, the company undertakes that there will be no change to the firm's CEO without prior written consent of the secured lenders.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Another clause stipulates that Ezion's CEO, Chew Thiam Keng, shall at all times own a minimum of about 217.6 million shares, constituting a 5.96 per cent stake in the firm. Should there be a breach of this condition, the aggregate amount of facilities that may be affected is about US$1.29 billion as at July 2, Ezion said. 

Pursuant to the loan agreements, a share charge will also be executed by Mr Chew and his family in respect of up to 100 million of their personal ordinary shares in the company. These will be distributed among the secured lenders, so that lenders may claim these shares in the event of a default. As at July 2, 100 million shares in Ezion represent about 2.74 per cent of the firm's issued and paid-up share capital. 

Separately, the group added that 134.9 million warrants that are non-listed but transferable, have been issued free of charge by the company to secured lenders on July 2.  

Further, about 51.8 million TLF consent shares have been issued on Monday to the secured lenders in return for their refinancing of the group's existing debt. These shares will be listed on the Singapore Exchange's mainboard on, or around July 4, Ezion said. The additional shares represent about 1.4 per cent of the firm's enlarged share capital as at June 14. 

Ezion shares were trading flat at 8.5 Singapore cents apiece as at 10.42am on Tuesday. Some 22.1 million shares exchanged hands, making it one of the most heavily traded counters on the Singapore bourse in early morning trade. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
4 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
5 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180703_ANGCFA2_3488124.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening