You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ezion expects Q4 and FY18 net loss on impairments of shareholder loans to JVs

Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 9:10 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

OFFSHORE and marine company Ezion Holdings is expecting a fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 net loss amid uncertainty on whether its joint ventures can repay shareholder loans.

The liftboat company is also expecting a “significant decrease” in net asset value due to a review in the fair value of its vessels.

As at end-September, 2018, Ezion's non-current assets rose to US$1.7 billion from US$1.6 billion a year earlier due to certain joint venture bank loans taken up at the group level, which translated to an increase in shareholder loans to joint ventures.

“As the market conditions of the global oil and gas industry remains uncertain", the group carried out an assessment on the recoverability of the shareholder loans to joint ventures, the company said in an SGX announcement. The value of the impairments has not been determined, but Ezion expects a net loss for the quarter and year ended December as a result.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ezion is also reviewing the fair value of its vessels to comply with newly adopted accounting rules, and expects that doing so will result in consolidated net asset value significantly decreasing.

The company said it has been unable to achieve “meaningful deployment” for some of its jack-up rigs, in light of depressed market conditions and “continued struggles” of the industry. This is along with payment delays and defaults by customers who have been granted credit terms or are on settlement plans.

“The group is taking steps to recover the outstanding amounts and/or regain control of the relevant vessels,” the announcement read.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

Most Read

1 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
2 Life after en bloc
3 World's biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil
4 Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed
5 Brookvale Park's owners to get en bloc hongbao as sale is approved
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

BT_20190204_RCCOL4_3686785.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Stocks

Reason for cheer as Wall Street welcomes best Jan in 30 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening