You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ezion Holdings Q3 loss widens to US$224.5m

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 2:26 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

EZION Holdings posted a net loss of US$224.5 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, widening from a net loss of US$71 million a year ago.

The struggling offshore and marine player's revenue shrank 79 per cent to US$5.2 million from US$24.7 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Loss per share increased to 5.98 US cents from 1.91 US cents.

Ezion Holdings attributed the revenue drop to a decrease in the units owned, utilised and chartered for its jack-up rigs, and a decrease in utilisation rates for its liftboats. It has been unable to re-deploy its assets because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the plunge in oil prices, both of which have impacted demand for its vessels and rigs, the group said.

In addition, the group's secured lenders have indicated that they would prefer for the group to focus on vessel management with an asset-light structure, and divest its vessels. The updated impairment assessment in Q3 2020 resulted in the recognition of net impairment losses of US$214.4 million.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, net loss was US$462.6 million, increasing by 3.3 per cent from US$447.8 million in the previous year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Revenue decreased by 68.7 per cent to US$24.1 million, and loss per share was 12.36 US cents, compared to loss per share of 12.02 US cents in the first nine months of the previous year.

Ezion Holdings said its ability to maintain as a going concern is highly dependent upon the successful restructuring of its business and capital structure to focus on vessel management and operating services with an asset light structure, as well as the continued support of the group's lenders to support a potential restructuring plan that would involve a debt to equity conversion of outstanding loans after the group disposes of its assets.

The Covid-19 pandemic's impact on the marine and offshore oil and gas sector and travel restrictions has caused delays in projects and maintenance programmes and hampered Ezion Holdings' efforts to obtain new business streams.

The group added: "The global slowdown in the industry will further impact the group's future utilisation and charter rates, and impede the transition of the group into a vessel and project management company."

Trading in Ezion shares has been voluntarily suspended since March 2019.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: AmBank upgrades Malaysia Reits to 'overweight'

AMTD International gets new CEO, chairman, vice-chairman

Keppel to sell First King Properties for £73.6m

Keppel Land to divest Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit at $657.2m valuation

Frencken's S$6.2m impairment does not affect outlook: analysts

FCT to divest Anchorpoint mall for S$110m

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 24, 2020 02:14 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on hopes for post-Brexit deal

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday supported by hopes for a post-Brexit deal, with trade subdued ahead...

Dec 24, 2020 02:10 PM
Government & Economy

India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore: source

[NEW DELHI] India has challenged in Singapore an international arbitration court's verdict against it over a US$2...

Dec 24, 2020 01:56 PM
Banking & Finance

More APAC firms tap loans linking rates to sustainable goals

[MUMBAI] A growing number of borrowers in Asia Pacific are getting loans whose interest rates are linked to meeting...

Dec 24, 2020 01:36 PM
Stocks

STI climbs 0.3% but down 0.24% over the week

ASIAN markets clocked gains at mid-day trading close on the eve of Christmas Day, with Singapore's Straits Times...

Dec 24, 2020 01:35 PM
Government & Economy

All travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities: MOH

[SINGAPORE] Travellers from South Korea will have to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Keppel, SATS, ARA Logos, AMTD

Marina Bay Sands caught in net of whales and murky waters of third-party transfers

Trump pardons spark outrage

Surge in demand for deep freeze solutions

China launches probe into Alibaba over monopoly allegations

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for