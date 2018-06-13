You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ezion resets conversion price for convertible bond, perpetual security to S$0.28 from S$0.25

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 9:06 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

EZION Holdings has reset the conversion price of its Series B convertible bonds due 2023, and its Amended Series 008 subordinated perpetual securites to a minimum conversion price of S$0.2763 from S$0.2487 previously. 

As at June 13, 2018, 64.4 per cent, or S$214.6 million of its Series B convertible bonds, as well as 82.6 per cent, or S$98.8 million of its Amended Series 008 Securities have been converted, the liftboat and offshore assets operator said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. These were converted to ordinary shares at a discounted price of S$0.2487. 

Assuming that these transactions were completed on March 31, 2018, the company's net asset value following the conversion stands at US$453.4 million, up from US$250.8 million before the conversion. This translates to a net asset value per share of 16.3 Singapore cents, from 15.8 Singapore cents previously.  

The new minimum conversion price of S$0.2763 will be applicable from June 13 to Oct 12, Ezion said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Thereafter, the conversion price will be reset every six months, based on S$0.2763, or the firm's volume weighted average price in the past six months, whichever is higher. 

In addition, the number of bonus warrants to be issued free to securityholders upon conversion of the Series B convertible bonds and the Amended Series 008 Securities have been reduced by half to 25,000 warrants with respect to S$50,000 in principal amount of its Series B convertible bonds or Amended Series 008 Securities, as well as S$50,000 each in principal amount in excess of those bonds or securities converted. 

The issuance of these bonus warrants will be applicable from June 13 to Oct 12, after which the bonus warrants will not be issued upon conversion, Ezion said. 

As at June 12, the outstanding debt from Ezion's non-convertible bonds stands at S$122.5 million, while the principal amount outsanding from its convertible bond and perpetual security stands at S$141.9 million. 

The counter last traded down 9 per cent to 9.1 Singapore cents apiece on Tuesday. 

Companies & Markets

Risk appetites may grow as US, North Korea talk peace

Wrapping debt revamp is no safe harbour for O&M players

Frasers Property opens second development in Tianjin

SembMarine bags 1st polar expedition cruise ship design contract

Boohoo has last laugh as retail rivals fall away

Long-time Credit Suisse staffers get new roles in investment banking

Editor's Choice

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

06788677.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Small players take on consumer goods giants

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
3 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

Jun 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: LifeBrandz, Sembcorp Marine, Pacific Radiance

bp_asia_110618_95.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Risk appetites may grow as US, North Korea talk peace

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening