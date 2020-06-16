You are here

Ezion subsidiaries' winding-up hearings pushed back again

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 9:49 PM
HIGH Court hearings for the winding-up applications against two Ezion Holdings subsidiaries have been adjourned to July 3, the troubled liftboat operator’s board said on Tuesday.

Whitesea Shipping & Supply (LLC) had applied earlier this year to wind up Ezion’s wholly-owned Teras Conquest 3 and Teras Conquest 5 units.

But the hearings, initially scheduled for April 17, were pushed back to June 12 in light of Singapore's “circuit breaker” or quasi-lockdown aimed at breaking the chain of infection of the coronavirus.

In the wake of the latest adjournment, the Ezion board said that the company “will keep its shareholders informed of any material developments and make the necessary announcements”.

“Although the company’s shares are currently under voluntary suspension, shareholders, securityholders and investors are advised to read this announcement and any past and future announcements by the company carefully when dealing with the shares and securities of the company,” the directors added in their statement.

Trading in Ezion shares was suspended in March 2019.

