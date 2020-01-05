You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ezion to 'vigorously defend' against US$100m claim

Sun, Jan 05, 2020 - 4:58 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED offshore and marine service provider Ezion Holdings plans to fight a multimillion-dollar claim against its subsidiary, the board announced late on Friday night.

Ezion's wholly-owned Teras Conquest 2 (TC2PL) has been slapped with a notice of arbitration by Whitesea Shipping & Supply, which describes itself on its corporate website as an offshore support vessel operator based in the United Arab Emirates.

The legal tussle centres on how TC2PL did not deliver a vessel, Rising Phoenix, to Whitesea - which the claimant alleges breached a July 2016 deal and led to the expectation loss of more than US$100 million on the profits that Whitesea had expected to earn from the vessel.

But TC2PL's position is that it was not obliged to hand over Rising Phoenix to Whitesea, "because, amongst other things, the claimant did not make payment" under their agreement. The outstanding purchase price for the vessel, according to Ezion, was some US$48 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Whitesea has turned to the Singapore International Arbitration Centre to appoint a single arbitrator, and Ezion "intends to vigorously defend" against the proceedings, the board said.

SEE ALSO

AsiaPhos ex-staff take severance pay claim to labour arbitration

The troubled liftboat operator added that it "does not believe that the proceedings will cause any material disruptions to its operations and business" and said shareholders would be kept updated on any further developments.

Trading in Ezion shares was voluntarily suspended in March 2019, as chairman Wang Kai Yuen and chief executive Chew Thiam Keng asked shareholders to pray for them.

Companies & Markets

USP Group CFO resigns, to leave company on Jan 31

More China tech companies eyeing Singapore banks' lunch

CDLHT hotel deals 'not prejudicial' to securityholders' interests: IFA

SGX RegCo investigating Magnus Energy disposal

AGT to commission valuer to assess buyout offer from parent

UOB Kay Hian advocates defensive play in first half of 2020

BREAKING

Jan 5, 2020 04:45 PM
Companies & Markets

USP Group CFO resigns, to leave company on Jan 31

THE chief financial officer (CFO) of indium ingot dealer USP Group has resigned, the eighth departure to be...

Jan 5, 2020 11:49 AM
Banking & Finance

SBF, MSIG to join digital banking fray with Ron Sim's V3 consortium

IN A surprise twist, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) will be joining a consortium led by Ron Sim's V3 Group...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly