You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ezion's debt conversion agreement with white knight lapses

Tue, Oct 01, 2019 - 10:49 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

EZION Holdings' conditional debt conversion agreement and conditional option agreement with would-be white knight Yinson Holdings have lapsed, the offshore and marine group announced on Tuesday night.

Under the conditional debt conversion agreement, Malaysia-listed Yinson was to have wiped out some US$916 million of Ezion's debt and in turn received new Ezion shares at 5.5 Singapore cents apiece.

However, the proposed subscription and grant of options were subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions as set out in the conditional debt conversion agreement and conditional option agreement, within six months of said agreements.

These conditions had not been fulfilled or waived by this long-stop date, said Ezion. On Oct 1, Ezion and Yinson decided not to extend the deadline. Accordingly, the conditional debt conversion agreement and the conditional option agreement have lapsed and will cease to have further effect.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Notwithstanding, the company remains in discussions with the subscriber, as well as the designated lenders, to explore possible ways to move forward," said Ezion, adding that it will keep shareholders informed of any further developments and make the necessary announcements.

Although its shares are under voluntary suspension, Ezion advised shareholders to refrain from taking action in respect to their securities which may be prejudicial to their interests and to exercise caution when dealing in the company's shares.

Companies & Markets

BreadTalk founder's Pacific Sogo stake won't yield management rights: holding company

Tai Sin Electric buys 40% stake in Indonesian firm

Lendlease Global Reit IPO ends, public offering 14.5x subscribed

CapitaLand aims to more than double AUM in India to S$7b by 2024

China Sunsine Chemical calls for trading halt

Boustead Projects JV to buy IBM's Tampines technology park property for S$77.4m

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly