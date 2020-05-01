You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ezra's application for judicial management to be heard on June 22

Fri, May 01, 2020 - 9:21 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

EZRA Holdings' application for judicial management has been refixed to be heard on June 22, it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Friday. 

The application - which was previously pushed from April 20 to May 18 - will now be heard at 10am on June 22. 

The troubled offshore and marine group first filed the application in Singapore's High Court on Feb 4 to be placed under judicial management. The application means that a moratorium will be in place until it is either granted or dismissed. No resolution can be passed to wind up Ezra Holdings, and no steps taken to enforce any security over its property.

Ezra Holdings had filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the US in 2017 after receiving two statutory demands from creditors. Since then, its subsidiaries have also either been placed under judicial management or liquidated.

Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo queries HC Surgical Specialists

DBS to bring credit cost estimates closer to past crisis levels; Q1 earnings down 29% to S$1.1b

Industrial Reits asked to step up as government rebates fall short

Singapore retail Reits, DPUs expected to be resilient over long-term: Morningstar

Yangzijiang Q1 profit tumbles 51% following China lockdown

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust posts Q2 DPU of 1.9 Australian cents

BREAKING NEWS

May 1, 2020 06:10 PM
Government & Economy

More facilities to be set up for healthy, recovering migrant workers

THE Singapore government is setting up new facilities in the most affected dormitories to house workers who have...

May 1, 2020 05:39 PM
Transport

Jetstar Asia extends suspension of scheduled services until May 31

BUDGET carrier Jetstar Asia is suspending scheduled services until May 31 after the government extended Singapore's...

May 1, 2020 04:32 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo queries HC Surgical Specialists

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has queried HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) on recent announcements...

May 1, 2020 03:18 PM
Government & Economy

932 new coronavirus cases in Singapore on Friday, as total crosses 17,000

[SINGAPORE] There are 932 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore,...

May 1, 2020 02:50 PM
Government & Economy

Stay-home notice extended to May 18 for foreign workers, dependants in construction sector

[SINGAPORE] The stay-home notice that is being served by around 180,000 foreign workers in the construction sector...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.