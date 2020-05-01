Ezra's application for judicial management to be heard on June 22

EZRA Holdings' application for judicial management has been refixed to be heard on June 22, it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

The application - which was previously pushed from April 20 to May 18 - will now be heard at 10am on June 22.

The troubled offshore and marine group first filed the application in Singapore's High Court on Feb 4 to be placed under judicial management. The application means that a moratorium will be in place until it is either granted or dismissed. No resolution can be passed to wind up Ezra Holdings, and no steps taken to enforce any security over its property.

Ezra Holdings had filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the US in 2017 after receiving two statutory demands from creditors. Since then, its subsidiaries have also either been placed under judicial management or liquidated.