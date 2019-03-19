You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

F J Benjamin bags exclusive deal to sell French luxury brand Faure Le Page

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 3:00 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

RETAILER F J Benjamin Singapore, subsidiary of F J Benjamin Holdings, has bagged an exclusive retail agreement with French luxury brand Faure Le Page Maroquinier, maker of handbags, small leather goods and accessories.

Following the move, FJ Benjamin will open its first Faure Le Page boutique in June this year at Ngee Ann City Shopping Centre. This marks the brand's first store in South-east Asia, and ninth worldwide.

The agreement runs for five years, with prospects of a renewal for an additional five years.

Faure Le Page is a brand with more than 300 years of history. It began as a gunsmith and firearms manufacturer in Paris in 1717.

F J Benjamin shares last closed at S$0.032 apiece on March 15.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Divestment intent remains near record levels in region: poll

Suspended YuuZoo says it has secured commitment for a 3-year, S$30m equity facility

UOB Bullion and Futures to sell brokerage and clearing business for US$5m

Starhill Global Reit inks conditional master tenancy deals for Malaysia properties

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on Sheng Siong with 'sell'

Pine Capital sees exit of two independent directors

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file73yp5tkfgn61aiufrmtf.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Real Estate

Former HUDC estate Braddell View to launch en bloc sale with S$2.08b reserve price

BP_SGlabour_190319_38.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Government & Economy

More job vacancies for PMETs in 2018; employers looking more beyond academic results: MOM

BP_Sheng Siong_190319_24.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on Sheng Siong with 'sell'

lwx_CapitaLand_190319_33.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust pursues S$1.5b Duo office tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening