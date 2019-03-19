F J Benjamin bags exclusive deal to sell French luxury brand Faure Le Page

RETAILER F J Benjamin Singapore, subsidiary of F J Benjamin Holdings, has bagged an exclusive retail agreement with French luxury brand Faure Le Page Maroquinier, maker of handbags, small leather goods and accessories.

Following the move, FJ Benjamin will open its first Faure Le Page boutique in June this year at Ngee Ann City Shopping Centre. This marks the brand's first store in South-east Asia, and ninth worldwide.

The agreement runs for five years, with prospects of a renewal for an additional five years.

Faure Le Page is a brand with more than 300 years of history. It began as a gunsmith and firearms manufacturer in Paris in 1717.

F J Benjamin shares last closed at S$0.032 apiece on March 15.