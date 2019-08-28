You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

F J Benjamin returns to profitability in FY2019

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 6:20 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

RETAILER F J Benjamin Holdings returned to profitability in FY2019 after a sustained period of restructuring, with a net profit of S$177,000, compared to net loss of S$1.24 million in FY2018.

Revenue for the full year ended June 30 declined 21 per cent year-on-year to S$131.5 million from S$166 million. This was partly due to a S$29.3 million reduction in revenue from closing unprofitable businesses in FY2018. The group's Indonesian associate also slowed down purchases, resulting in a S$4.4 million reduction in sales.

Earnings per share was 0.02 Singapore cent, compared to loss per share of 0.18 Singapore cent a year ago.

Thanks to better cost controls and the closure of non-performing stores and brands, group operating expenses fell 19 per cent to S$60.7 million, yielding savings of S$13.9 million. Gross profit margin improved to 49 per cent from 46 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are pleased to return to profitability after the restructuring of our business, and believe that we have today a much healthier portfolio of brands," said group CEO Nash Benjamin.

He added that the group will be vigilant in managing costs and inventory, due to global uncertainties. Barring unforeseen circumstances, and continuing with the actions the group has taken so far, F J Benjamin should be able to maintain its present pace of recovery, he said.

The counter closed flat at 2.9 Singapore cents on Wednesday.

Companies & Markets

Big 3 banks, CapitaLand among 9 Singapore firms in Forbes Asia's Best Over A Billion list

AusGroup Q4 profit sinks 80.3% to A$540,000

ISOTeam swings to black with S$2.9m Q4 profit

AVIC International Maritime calls for trading halt; Libra Group suspends shares

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Utico says restructuring agreement inked with Hyflux

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

atm 2.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Big 3 banks, CapitaLand among 9 Singapore firms in Forbes Asia's Best Over A Billion list

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

City Towers.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Real Estate

Happy ending for S$401.9m collective sale of City Towers in Bukit Timah

Aug 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wing Tai, Oxley, Heeton, Tiong Seng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly