Fabchem China shareholders advised to reject general offer

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FABCHEM China's independent directors are recommending that shareholders reject the 15.8 cents a share mandatory conditional general offer by Singapore businessman Henry Wee for all the shares he does not already control, in a circular on Thursday after the market close.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg