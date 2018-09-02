You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fabchem China's non-executive chairman dies at 80

Sun, Sep 02, 2018 - 11:58 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@leemeixianbt

Lim Seck Yeow, non-executive chairman of Fabchem China, has passed away on Sept 1, 2018, the commercial explosive product manufacturer said on Sunday.

The 80-year-old Dr Lim was appointed chairman in October 2004, and was also a member of the company’s audit, nominating and remuneration committees.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, the company said: "Dr Lim was an experienced and strong leader, and the company is deeply grateful to Dr Lim for his invaluable contribution to the company. His presence will be greatly missed by the board, management and employees of the company.

"The board and management would like to extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late Dr Lim and wish to express their sincere appreciation for Dr Lim’s dedicated service over the years in guiding the company."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Board director and lead independent director Wee Phui Gam will be the acting chairman in the interim, pending the formal appointment of the company’s chairman.

Companies & Markets

New network provides members with co-working spaces, business opportunities across Asia

Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility

Nets appoints OCBC COO Ching Wei Hong as next chairman

KinderWorld readies for push into Asean

The rise of corporate governance in Asia - what's next?

Coca-Cola moves into coffee with £3.9b deal for UK's Costa chain

Editor's Choice

file6yskg59gnf615xir7aqg.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Real Estate

Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase

BT_20180901_HHBRUNCH1NEW_3548023.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Brunch

Frankenscience or fearless medicine?

BT_20180901_MRMARKET1_3549122.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel DC Reit, Singapore Exchange, Wheelock Properties
2 Singapore makes collecting NRIC numbers, making copies of identity card illegal from Sept 1, 2019
3 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
4 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
5 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Frencken
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6yskg59gnf615xir7aqg.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Real Estate

Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase

Sep 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Price-quality evaluation to be default approach for govt procurement tenders

bankfile.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending cools in July

Sep 1, 2018
Government & Economy

China's August manufacturing outperforms expectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening