Fabchem China's non-executive chairman dies at 80

Lim Seck Yeow, non-executive chairman of Fabchem China, has passed away on Sept 1, 2018, the commercial explosive product manufacturer said on Sunday.

The 80-year-old Dr Lim was appointed chairman in October 2004, and was also a member of the company’s audit, nominating and remuneration committees.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, the company said: "Dr Lim was an experienced and strong leader, and the company is deeply grateful to Dr Lim for his invaluable contribution to the company. His presence will be greatly missed by the board, management and employees of the company.

"The board and management would like to extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late Dr Lim and wish to express their sincere appreciation for Dr Lim’s dedicated service over the years in guiding the company."

Board director and lead independent director Wee Phui Gam will be the acting chairman in the interim, pending the formal appointment of the company’s chairman.