Fall in earnings drags Singapore's May market cap
Share price dip was more pronounced among the blue chips that make up the STI
Singapore
A PULLBACK in finance, real estate, transport and manufacturing counters in May led the value of Singapore bourse members to dip 1.5 per cent to S$987.1 million, from about S$1 billion in April 2018.
The share price dip was more pronounced
