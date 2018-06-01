You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fall in earnings drags Singapore's May market cap

Share price dip was more pronounced among the blue chips that make up the STI
Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BT_20180601_LMXMARKET1_3457759.jpg
All three banks had reported double-digit improvements in their respective first-quarter net profits in May, but were hit by external factors.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

A PULLBACK in finance, real estate, transport and manufacturing counters in May led the value of Singapore bourse members to dip 1.5 per cent to S$987.1 million, from about S$1 billion in April 2018.

The share price dip was more pronounced

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump slaps steel tariffs on closest allies as trade tensions rise

BT_20180601_WORKER2_3457587.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

NWC recommends monthly wage hikes of S$50 to S$70 for those earning up to S$1,300

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening