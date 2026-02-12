The Business Times

Far East Hospitality Trust H2 DPS down 7.7% at S$0.0192

Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 07:20 AM
    • Rendezvous Hotel, one of Far East Hospitality Trust's assets. The group's H2 2025 revenue rose 9% to S$59.8 million, from S$54.9 million in H2 2024. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The manager of Far East Hospitality Trust (FEHT) on Thursday (Feb 12) posted a distribution per stapled security of S$0.0192 for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, a 7.7 per cent decline from S$0.0208 in the previous corresponding period.

    For the half year, income available for distribution rose 13 per cent to S$37 million, from S$32.7 million previously.

    Gerald Lee, chief executive officer of FEHT’s manager, noted that operating conditions stabilised in the second half: “Performance of our properties improved, supported by more stabilised operating conditions in Singapore, stronger contributions from our commercial premises, and the maiden contribution from our Japan hotel.”

    Lee said FEHT will remain focused on capital management and controlling cost: “With a strong balance sheet, FEHT is well positioned to pursue opportunities that can enhance income resilience over the longer term.”

    For the six months, net property income climbed 2.1 per cent on the year to S$50.9 million from S$49.9 million.

    Revenue for H2 rose 9 per cent to S$59.8 million, from S$54.9 million in H2 2024.

    The trust closed Wednesday 0.8 per cent or S$0.005 up at S$0.625.

    Far East Hospitality TrustFinancial results

