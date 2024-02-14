Far East Hospitality Trust posts 25.4% higher DPS of S$0.0217 for H2

FAR East Hospitality Trust’s (FEHT) distribution per stapled security (DPS) for the second half ended December 2023 rose 25.4 per cent to S$0.0217, from S$0.0173 in H2 FY2022.

Gross revenue gained 28.6 per cent year on year to S$54.8 million. The stapled hospitality group registered higher revenue contributions across all business segments – particularly in the hotel segment, where contributions grew 36.5 per cent to S$41 million.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) for hotels rose 19.9 per cent to S$140. Average occupancy improved 2.6 percentage points to 81.7 per cent, resulting in a 16.1 per cent higher average daily rate (ADR) of S$171.

Within the serviced residences segment, revenue per available unit (RevPAU) improved 10.7 per cent to S$234. Average occupancy was boosted by 0.9 percentage point to 87.4 per cent compared with the previous year, while ADR was up 9.5 per cent to S$267.

FEHT’s net property income (NPI) for H2 rose 24.8 per cent year on year to S$49.8 million, from S$39.9 million. Over the latest half-year period, S$2.3 million of taxable income available for distribution was released to stapled securityholders.

As a result of the higher NPI and distribution of other gains, distribution to stapled securityholders increased 26.3 per cent to S$43.5 million in H2.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

For the full year, FEHT’s gross revenue rose 27.8 per cent on the year to S$106.8 million, while NPI was 27.7 per cent higher at S$98.7 million.

FY2023 hotel RevPAR was up 47.8 per cent to S$136, with average occupancy up 6.3 percentage points to 80.1 per cent, and ADR rising 36.1 per cent to S$170.

RevPAU for serviced residences grew 17 per cent to S$229, while average occupancy was up 0.3 percentage point to 87.8 per cent, with ADR rising 16.6 per cent to S$260.

Income available for distribution was up 27.3 per cent to S$75.1 million, resulting in a 25.1 per cent higher DPS of S$0.0409 compared with S$0.0327 in FY2022.

FEHT is a stapled hospitality group comprising a real estate investment trust (Reit) and a business trust which has been dormant since FEHT’s listing.

Gerald Lee, chief executive of the Reit manager, noted that the stapled group’s FY2023 distribution income surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

FEHT is “well-positioned to ride on the further recovery of the hospitality sector”, he added.

“While challenges remain in the short to medium term, the manager will continue to explore all opportunities to further grow revenue and distribution to stapled securityholders in the year ahead.”

Stapled securities of FEHT closed S$0.005 or 0.8 per cent higher at S$0.64 on Tuesday (Feb 13).