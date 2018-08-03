You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Far East Orchard Q2 profit up 44%

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 8:54 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

HOSPITALITY player Far East Orchard (FEO) has posted a 44 per cent increase in net profit to S$1.55 billion for the three months to June 30, on the back of higher earnings from its associated companies. 

Earnings per share came in at 0.37 Singapore cent, up from 0.26 Singapore cent last year.  

The group's sales for Q2 FY2018 were marginally lower at S$35.8 million, compared to S$36 million a year ago, mainly due to lower sales from Far East Orchard's hospitality business in Australia, arising from weak market conditions in Perth and Melbourne, FEO noted.

However, this was partially offset by an increase in sales from Oasia Suites Kuala Lumpur, and Orchard Parade Hotel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

No dividend has been declared for the current financial period, unchanged from the preceding year. 

In addition, the group's share of profit of associated companies was higher due to increased contributions from FEO Hospitality Asset Management, which recognised a one-off acquisition fee from the acquisition of Oasia Hotel Downtown, by Far East Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust in April 2018.

For the six months to June 30, net profit rose 38 per cent to S$9.22 million. 

On a per share basis, earnings stood at 2.17 Singapore cents per share, up from 1.58 Singapore cents last year. 

Meanwhile, sales revenue fell 0.6 per cent to S$73.9 million for the half-year period. 

Shares in Far East Orchard closed flat at S$1.36 apiece on Thursday. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 net profit beats estimates, to launch Asean digital bank

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Q2 profit up 46.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening