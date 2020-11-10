You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Far East Orchard sinks into the red with S$6.3m nine-month loss

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 9:17 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED hotel operator and property developer Far East Orchard has sunk into the red with a net loss of S$6.3 million for the nine months ended Sept 30, compared with a net profit of S$5.4 million a year ago.

This comes as the group's financial performance continues to be weighed down by Covid-19's impact, mainly on its hospitality business, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday evening.

Sales declined 25.1 per cent to S$84 million for the nine-month period, from S$112.1 million in the preceding year.

Meanwhile, total operating profit tumbled 74.8 per cent to S$6.4 million for 9M FY20, versus S$25.4 million for the year-ago period. Losses from the group's hospitality business were partially offset by earnings from its purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) portfolio.

For the first nine months of the year, the group benefited from the full period of contributions from the PBSA assets acquired in 2019.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Its property development business segment also recorded profit from its joint venture development project, Woods Square, which obtained its temporary occupation permit in February this year, Far East Orchard said.

"With global travel at a standstill and Covid-19 cases resurging across numerous countries, the demand for accommodation in the hospitality industry is below historical lows. This resulted in low occupancies and significant declines in revenue per available room year on year across all the group's hotels," Far East Orchard noted.

Nonetheless in Singapore, the decline in demand continued to be mitigated by accommodation for isolation facilities and corporate lodging requirements, the latter being primarily for Malaysian workers in the Republic, Far East Orchard said.

As for its PBSA business, the group said its properties have been operational and students have checked in for the start of the UK academic year 2020/21 in September.

Although there has been a small uptick in cancellations compared with previous years and some university courses are pushed back by one semester to commence in January 2021, overall occupancy for the group's PBSA portfolio remains high at over 80 per cent as at end September 2020, Far East Orchard said.

It added that it had a "healthy cash balance" of S$276.1 million as at end September 2020, compared to S$257.4 million as at end December 2019.

Far East Orchard expects its FY20 financial performance to be "severely impacted by the challenging operating conditions".

Said group chief executive Alan Tang: "We are likely to see a protracted recovery period for the hospitality industry. Despite the challenging environment, our hospitality business has pushed ahead with numerous hotel openings this year, in Australia and Japan where hotel demand is supported by domestic travel. We will also step up in our efforts to grow our hospitality operating footprint in Asia-Pacific through management agreements."

The group said it is on track to open about 1,300 rooms this year, half of which are slated for opening in the final quarter. These will add to the group's current hospitality portfolio of 98 properties and over 16,000 rooms globally, it said.

Far East Orchard shares closed flat at S$1 on Monday, before the release of its business update.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 09:13 AM
Energy & Commodities

G-20 backslides on fossil fuel subsidies: report

[PARIS] Rich nations are still providing more than half a trillion dollars annually to fossil fuel projects despite...

Nov 10, 2020 09:08 AM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit cuts Q3 DPU by 6.8% to 1.388 S cents

EC World Real Estate Investment Trust's (EC World Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) dropped 6.8 per cent to 1.388...

Nov 10, 2020 09:03 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cromwell E-Reit, Riverstone, Sunningdale, Bumitama Agri, Vicom

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Nov 10, 2020 08:59 AM
Government & Economy

Australian business confidence jumps to 1-1/2 year highs

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian business confidence jumped to the highest since mid-2019 in October, though the...

Nov 10, 2020 08:34 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares join global rally on vaccine hopes; tourism, oil stocks take off

[BENGALURU] Stock markets in Australia and New Zealand jumped more than 2 per cent on Tuesday, joining a global...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

Multiple lawsuits added up can be material so why does Oxley Holdings not disclose them?

Trump refuses to concede, Biden leads on Covid-19

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for