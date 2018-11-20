Fatality from collapse at LY Corp factory

LY Corporation, which makes and exports wooden bedroom furniture, said that an "unexpected collapse" on Monday occurring on the mezzanine floor of one of its factories in Batu Pahat, Johor, Malaysia, led to the death of an employee.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said that it has filed a report on the incident. The company has also conducted additional safety checks on all its factories before continuing operations, and that the incident is not expected to materially affect the overall operations.

It said that the chairman of the board, Tan Kwee Chai, and the company's CEO Tan Yong Chuan are assisting and supporting the family of the deceased.

Shares of LY Corporation fell half a cent to S$0.235 on Tuesday.