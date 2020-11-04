FCT H2 DPU drops 26.1% as Covid-19 rental relief hits earnings

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
FRASERS Centrepoint Trust (FCT)'s distribution per unit (DPU) fell 26.1 per cent to 4.372 Singapore cents for the half year ended Sept 30, from 5.913 cents a year ago.
Gross revenue was down 33.8 per cent at S$64.5 million, from S$97.4 million in the year-ago period. This...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes