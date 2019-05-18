FCT's private placement 2.3 times subscribed, S$369.6m raised

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FRASERS Centrepoint Trust (FCT) said on Friday its private placement exercise was 2.3 times subscribed at an issue price of S$2.382 a unit - the top end of a price range of S$2.30 to S$2.382.
Closing one day after its launch on Thursday,
