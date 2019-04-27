Female representation in ComfortDelGro's boards rises to 30% with latest appointments

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE ComfortDelGro group has appointed three new female directors to the boards of its three listed companies, bringing its female board representation to 30 per cent.
Jessica Cheam, Chua Mui Hoong and Tan Poh Hong are the additions to the boards of ComfortDelGro, SBS
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg