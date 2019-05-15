You are here

Final Basel III proposals 'credit positive' for local banks: Moody's

The three Singapore banks - DBS, OCBC and UOB - are expected to maintain their 'very strong capital ratios'
Wed, May 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Singapore

RATINGS agency Moody's Investors Service said in a report that the proposed final Basel III rules are "credit positive for Singapore banks" as they would maintain their "very strong capital ratios".

Basel III is an internationally agreed set of measures developed by the

