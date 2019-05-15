Final Basel III proposals 'credit positive' for local banks: Moody's

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RATINGS agency Moody's Investors Service said in a report that the proposed final Basel III rules are "credit positive for Singapore banks" as they would maintain their "very strong capital ratios".
Basel III is an internationally agreed set of measures developed by the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg