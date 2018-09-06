You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fintech firms need more scrutiny by regulators, says DBS chief

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 1:39 PM

BP_Piyush Gupta_060918_62.jpg
"Absolutely," Piyush Gupta said when asked at a Bloomberg forum in Singapore whether more regulation is needed for technology and other firms that are competing with traditional banks for payments and settlements business.
PHOTO: DBS

[SINGAPORE] Regulators need to increase their scrutiny of non-bank firms that are moving into the financial business, according to the chief executive officer of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, South-east Asia's largest lender.

"Absolutely," Piyush Gupta said when asked at a Bloomberg forum in Singapore whether more regulation is needed for technology and other firms that are competing with traditional banks for payments and settlements business.

"You do need to think about financial-system stability, and you do need to think about the consequences of unregulated players in what has been for good reasons a regulated industry," Mr Gupta said on Thursday at the Sooner Than You Think summit.

The DBS CEO has long been a vocal advocate of the need for banks to meet the challenge posed by insurgent fintech companies, in particular the threat from China's Ant Financial and Tencent Holdings Ltd, which are expanding into his firm's turf in South-east Asia and India. Competition with large technology companies is intensifying given that they are sitting on huge customer bases and behaving like banks, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"War is one way of describing it, I guess," Mr Gupta said of the digital revolution. Yet banks won't disappear, he said, citing their industry knowledge, existing infrastructure and risk management capabilities. "Incumbents like ourselves don't come to this battle unarmed."

DBS is more exposed than its US and European banking counterparts, because technology firms such as Apple Inc and Facebook Inc have been slower than the Chinese to diversify into online finance, Mr Gupta said in an interview with Bloomberg News in May.

He named Ant Financial as an example of a company in need of more oversight. Part of billionaire Jack Ma's technology and e-commerce empire, the operator of Alipay raises and lends money like a bank and so should be regulated like one, according to Mr Gupta.

The authorities have often taken the view that they're only paid to regulate banks, but are beginning to take a wider approach by basing their oversight on activities rather than entities, he said.

"Just because you squeeze the balloon on one side, parts of the balloon go out within your current remit - it doesn't mean that you can ignore it," he said. "You have to get your arms around it at some stage."

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
5 Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MAS_060918_60.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS proposes 6 cyber security measures all Singapore financial institutions must implement

BP_CBD_060918_55.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore but many are going to foreign talent: Linkedin

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC chief sees buying opportunity amid emerging market rout

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine bags contract to retrofit 13 ships from Maran Tankers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening