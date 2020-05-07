Fintech startup Nium in fresh round of equity funding that also ropes in new investors Visa, BRI Ventures

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FINTECH startup Nium on Wednesday announced that it has raised a new round of equity funding, joined by new investors Visa and BRI Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Bank BRI of Indonesia.
This round saw participation from existing investors Vertex Ventures, Vertex...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes