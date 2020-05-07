You are here

Fintech startup Nium in fresh round of equity funding that also ropes in new investors Visa, BRI Ventures

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
CEO and co-founder Prajit Nanu says Nium will also use the funds to further build its payment infrastructure offering.

Singapore

FINTECH startup Nium on Wednesday announced that it has raised a new round of equity funding, joined by new investors Visa and BRI Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Bank BRI of Indonesia.

This round saw participation from existing investors Vertex Ventures, Vertex...

