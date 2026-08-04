The Business Times
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Firmer rates, wealth gains likely to lift Singapore banks’ Q2 results

Local banks are in focus this week as investors look for clues on whether Q2 tailwinds can extend into the year

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Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • DBS kicks off the reporting season on Aug 6, followed by OCBC and UOB on Aug 7.
    • DBS kicks off the reporting season on Aug 6, followed by OCBC and UOB on Aug 7. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore’s banks are expected to report resilient second-quarter earnings this week, buoyed by higher interest rates, robust loan growth and strong wealth management income.

    Investors will be watching for signs that pressure on net interest margins (NIMs) has yet to fully ease and whether earnings momentum can be sustained in the second half of 2026, said analysts.

    DBS kicks off the reporting season on Aug 6, followed by OCBC and UOB on Aug 7.

    Singapore banksDBSUOBOCBC

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