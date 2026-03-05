First home-grown gold ETF to list on SGX on Mar 26

This will be the first listing of a gold ETF on the local bourse in two decades

Amid global macroeconomic uncertainty and currency volatility, the precious metal has become a “safe haven” asset, resulting in gold rallies fuelled by investor fears and elevated central bank buying. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s first home-grown physical gold exchange-traded fund (ETF), the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold ETF, will be making its listing debut on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Mar 26.

The gold ETF is listed by Lion Global Investors (LGI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Eastern Holdings and member of local bank OCBC. It will be traded in both Singapore dollar (SGD) and United States dollar (USD) denominations under SGX tickers GLS and GLU, respectively.

The initial offer period (IOP) for the ETF will take place from Mar 6 to Mar 20.

Investors can subscribe to it through participating dealers, which include DBS Vickers Securities, iFast Financial, Lim & Tan Securities, Maybank Securities, Moomoo, OCBC Securities, Phillip Securities and Tiger Brokers Singapore.

OCBC customers can invest in the ETF through its automated teller machines (ATMs), mobile and online banking platform from 9 am on Mar 6, to 12 pm on Mar 19.

LGI’s gold offering, which is backed by physical gold insured and vaulted in Singapore, aims to provide investors cost-efficient access to gold exposure “at a time when traditional asset allocations may face greater challenges”, said Lion Global Investors chief executive officer Teo Joo Wah.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The listing is LGI’s 10th ETF in about eight years.

It comes after after the asset management company’s launch of the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund in December 2025, which has grown to SG$502.2 million in assets under management as at Feb 27.

Like the fund, the ETF seeks to closely track the performance of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Gold Price AM, and will invest LBMA Good Delivery gold, which is compliant with the trade association’s regulations.

Teo noted: “The listing of the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold ETF on SGX represents a natural progression in our efforts to broaden access to the physical gold market in Singapore.”

Amid global macroeconomic uncertainty and currency volatility, the precious metal has become a “safe haven” asset, resulting in gold rallies fuelled by investor fears and elevated central bank buying that caused gold prices to soar to a record-high of US$5597.23 per ounce on Jan 29 this year.