You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First Reit extends closure of two malls in Indonesia amid virus outbreak

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 7:01 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

First Reit is keeping two of its malls in Indonesia closed for another two weeks - till April 28 - as the country looks to curb movement further amid surging Covid-19 cases. 

The two malls – Lippo Plaza Kupang and Lippo Plaza Buton – were initially to have been closed only from April 1 to April 14, although certain essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies and clinics have stayed open.

This comes as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Indonesia surpassed 4,000 over the weekend and now stands at about 4,200, going by figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. 

Large-scale social distancing measures kicked in last Friday in Jakarta, with new rules including the limiting of gatherings to five people, restricting of restaurants to online delivery orders and scaling back public-transport services.

Over the weekend, the Indonesian government also imposed curbs on public transport in anticipation of celebrations that close the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which ends on May 23. 

SEE ALSO

MOM warns of virus risk, tightens rules on worker housing

Bowsprit Capital Corporation, First Reit’s manager, said on Monday that the malls' temporary closures may be extended beyond April 28, "depending on measures taken by the local authorities and the situation with the spread of Covid-19 in Indonesia". 

First Reit’s manager reiterated that its retail assets comprise "a small portion" of assets within First Reit’s portfolio, which is predominantly healthcare or healthcare-related.

It also said again that the full financial impact of the Covid-19 outbreak is difficult to determine, but that the Reit remains in compliance of its debt financial covenants and has adequate reserves to fulfil its obligations in the foreseeable future.

Units of First Reit closed down 0.67 per cent at S$0.74, before the announcement. 

Companies & Markets

HC Surgical shares fall 10.5% following doctor's loss in defamation suit

CDL to look into expanding electric-vehicle charging infrastructure

SGX-listed firms adapt to rules governing AGMs amid virus outbreak

SIA obtains SGX's in-principle approval for proposed rights issue

Biolidics to distribute Covid-19 rapid test kits in US

Yongnam files notice of 3 straight years of losses; to hold AGM on June 29

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Apr 13, 2020 06:21 PM
Government & Economy

MOM warns of virus risk, tightens rules on worker housing

FOREIGN workers who live outside purpose-built dormitory facilities are also vulnerable to the deadly novel...

Apr 13, 2020 06:18 PM
Government & Economy

Moscow launches digital travel permits under lockdown

[MOSCOW] Moscow authorities are launching a digital permit system to control people's movements after warning the...

Apr 13, 2020 06:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Foreigners aggressively sold Asian bonds in March on coronavirus worries

[BENGALURU] Asian bonds recorded their biggest foreign outflows in at least seven years in March, as investors...

Apr 13, 2020 06:02 PM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical shares fall 10.5% following doctor's loss in defamation suit

SHARES of HC Surgical Specialists fell by as much as 10.5 per cent to S$0.34 on Monday afternoon and then recovered...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.