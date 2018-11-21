You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HOT STOCK

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Its 16 per cent tumble in three days to S$0.975 is the lowest since Aug 24, 2012 when it closed at S$0.97
Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT
Sharp tumble

Singapore

FIRST Reit suffered one of the steepest selloffs for a real estate investment trust in recent memory, plunging 16 per cent in just three days, to end at S$0.975 on Tuesday. It was the healthcare Reit's lowest close since Aug 24, 2012 when it ended at S$0.97.

The counter had fallen steadily, closing at S$1.16 on Thursday, S$1.12 on Friday and S$1.04 on Monday. Yesterday, it fell to an intra-day low at S$0.925 before paring its loss for a 6.25 per cent drop.

This came amid concerns over the Reit's main revenue contributor and sponsor, Lippo Karawaci, and despite the Reit's recent announcement of a 0.5 per cent rise in third-quarter distribution per unit for the three months ended Sept 30.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

GCP Global executive chairman Gabriel Yap told Business Times: "Hardly in Singapore's 16-year Reit history has a Reit dropped that much in just three days other than during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008."

The sell-off likely came from institutional investors, he reckoned.

"Reit prices don't usually fluctuate that much... so it's atypical for such a plunge," Phillip Capital analyst Tara Wong said. She said the selloff was likely due to one or more substantial shareholders off-loading their stakes rather than a mass pull-out by retail investors.

She noted that the latest news about Lippo Karawaci was in early November when Fitch Ratings downgraded its rating from B to CCC+ over concerns about its liquidity risks as a result of uncertainty over its asset sales.

This, Fitch Ratings said, has been "potentially exarcebated" by an alleged bribery linked to the Lippo Group's US$21 billion Meikarta property project near Jakarta which Indonesian authorities are investigating.

That report may have weighed on the mind of the one or few shareholders who acted, she said.

Mr Yap added: "It is apparent that institutions need to sell as Lippo Karawaci's rating has been downgraded. Otherwise, the fund managers have no room for defence why First Reit is still inside their portfolio."

Lippo Karawaci had issued a statement saying Fitch's decision was "unsubstantiated" due to its "strong balance sheet" and that the company is making headway in an asset divestment plan that will raise six trillion rupiah in net cash.

This includes the sales, announced in September, of Lippo Karawaci's entire stake in Bowsprit Capital, First Reit's manager, to OUE and OUE Lippo Healthcare for S$99 million; and the sale of its 10.6 per cent stake in First Reit to OUELH for S$103 million. In September, Moody's also downgraded Lippo Karawaci to B3 from B2, with a negative outlook, citing concerns over Lippo Karawaci's operating cash flows at the holding company level.

Analysts told BT that First Reit and Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust may face credit risks due to their reliance on related parties as rental-contributing tenants.

Lippo Karawaci contributed more than 80 per cent of First Reit's gross rental income in FY17, according to Ms Wong. She noted in a previous report that Lippo Karawaci has been paying up more slowly than usual but has so far not defaulted on its rental payments.

First Reit offered no explanation for the selldown; neither has the Singapore Exchange queried it over the unusual trading pattern.

Companies & Markets

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

Shareholders right to have misgivings over Magnus Energy's headlong rush into microalgae farming

Buyers of water produced by Hyflux's Algerian plant seek to terminate deal

DBS makes new appointments to transaction banking team in bid to grow business

Credit markets set for worst year since 2008 as crashes hit sentiment

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

BT_20181121_PCARTIERWV3X_3622808.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Consumer

Cartier reopens its ION flagship boutique

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening