You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First Reit manager says Surabaya hospital not affected by sinkhole

Sun, Dec 23, 2018 - 10:33 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BOWSPRIT Capital, the manager of First Reit, late on Friday said that the operations of its Siloam Hospitals Surabaya property in Surabaya were not affected by the road subsidence that took place on Dec 18.

Instead, it pointed out that the Reit had sold a portion of the land next to Siloam Hospitals Surabaya to a subsidiary of its sponsor, Lippo Karawaci, for it to develop a new hospital. 

As for Siloam Hospitals Surabaya, it said: "The hospital operator has assured that all patients in their care remain in safe condition and the hospital's operations are continuing normally.

"The manager understands that repairs and investigations in relation to the road subsidence are currently ongoing, the manager is monitoring the situation closely and will provide an update as and when there are any material developments."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sinkhole reportedly occurred along Gubeng Highway, Surabaya, which is in close proximity to Siloam Hospitals Surabaya.

Media reports quoted officials as saying that it had halted a major construction project at Siloam Hospital, and quoted Surabaya deputy mayor Wisnu Sakti Buana as alleging that a failure to build adequate foundations for a basement car park had caused the pit to emerge. 

A National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson was also reported as saying there was no connection between the sinkhole and two nearby earthquake faults.

Units of First Reit last closed at S$0.955 on Friday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181222_SINGINVEST_3650361.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Finance firms' loans hitting records on relaxed SME lending rules

BT_20181222_PG1_COVER_3650026.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Brunch

Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead

BT_20181222_CCGRAB_3650326.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Garage

Safety and service quality are tops for 2019, says Grab's head of regional operations

Most Read

1 Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead
2 Global banks chasing Asia techs' transaction business as trade tensions continue
3 Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss
4 Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds
5 DKSH to buy Auric Pacific's distribution business in Singapore, Malaysia for 160m Swiss francs
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181222_PG1_COVER_3650026.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Brunch

Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead

BT_20181222_SINGINVEST_3650361.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Finance firms' loans hitting records on relaxed SME lending rules

BT_20181222_CCGRAB_3650326.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Garage

Safety and service quality are tops for 2019, says Grab's head of regional operations

BT_20181222_GOLDMAN_3650276.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore to expand 1MDB criminal probe to include Goldman Sachs group: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening