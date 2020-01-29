You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First Reit posts flat DPU for Q4 2019

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 11:53 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

First Reit’s distribution per unit for Q4 2019 was flat year on year at 2.15 Singapore cents.

Rental and other income was 1.6 per cent lower at S$28.86 million due to lower variable rental component for its Indonesia properties, while net property and other income dipped 0.8 per cent to S$28.3 million. The distributable amount was 0.9 per cent higher at S$17.17 million.

The payment date for the DPU is March 13.

For full year, rental and other income edged down 0.8 per cent year on to year to S$115.3 million, while net property and other income was 1.3 per cent lower at S$112.89 million.

Units in First Reit closed half a cent lower on Wednesday at 99.5 Singapore cents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

China business unaffected by Wuhan virus: EC World Reit's manager

Metal Component inks agreement for 75.5m yuan sale of Chinese unit

Singtel CEO appointed as Public Service Commission deputy chairman

WongPartnership applies to discharge itself from representing Hyflux

Singapore property firms shut China malls, announce early closures over Wuhan virus

CapitaLand closes 6 malls in China; shorter hours at remaining 45

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 11:40 PM
Consumer

Mastercard beats profit estimates on strong holiday season spending

[BENGALURU] Mastercard  beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers spent more on its...

Jan 29, 2020 11:25 PM
Consumer

Britain's BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive

[LONDON] The BBC said on Wednesday it will axe 450 jobs from its news division in a cost-saving plan that will...

Jan 29, 2020 11:07 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese family in UAE diagnosed as first virus cases in Middle East

[DUBAI] Four members of a Chinese family who arrived in the United Arab Emirates from Wuhan have been diagnosed with...

Jan 29, 2020 10:56 PM
Stocks

US: Apple, Boeing bolster Wall Street at open

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as a surge in shares of Apple, Boeing and General Electric after...

Jan 29, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

Trump attacks Bolton as impeachment trial heats up

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ratcheted up attacks on his former national security advisor...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly