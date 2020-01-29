First Reit posts flat DPU for Q4 2019

First Reit’s distribution per unit for Q4 2019 was flat year on year at 2.15 Singapore cents.

Rental and other income was 1.6 per cent lower at S$28.86 million due to lower variable rental component for its Indonesia properties, while net property and other income dipped 0.8 per cent to S$28.3 million. The distributable amount was 0.9 per cent higher at S$17.17 million.

The payment date for the DPU is March 13.

For full year, rental and other income edged down 0.8 per cent year on to year to S$115.3 million, while net property and other income was 1.3 per cent lower at S$112.89 million.

Units in First Reit closed half a cent lower on Wednesday at 99.5 Singapore cents.