You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Kawaraci

Sun, Sep 20, 2020 - 8:14 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

FIRST Reit's manager said on Sunday that it has a received a non-binding proposal regarding a proposed rental restructuring from former parent company PT Lippo Kawaraci Tbk.

The manager has set up an independent board committee comprising all the independent directors of the board - Chan Pengee Adrian, Ferris Charles Bye, Tan Chuan Lye and Martin Lechner - to evaluate the proposal.

The manager said that the independent committee will aim to achieve a maximisation of sustainable rents to provide long-term certainty to First Reit. The manager also intends to appoint a major international financial institution as financial adviser to the manager in connection with the restructuring discussions, and will make an announcement once the appointment is made. No agreement has been reached in respect of any rental restructuring, it said.

The committee will appoint an independent financial adviser (IFA) in due course, to provide advice as to whether any proposed rental restructuring would be on normal commercial terms and not prejudicial to the interests of First Reit and its minority unitholders. If required, a circular will also be despatched to unitholders to seek approval on any proposed rental restructuring. The circular will contain the opinion of the IFA and the pro forma financial impact of the rental restructuring, said the Reit manager.

Separately, as part of its ongoing capital management review process which includes reviewing refinancing plans for the debt of approximately S$196 million coming due in the first quarter of 2021, First Reit's manager said that it is in discussions with its lenders and is reviewing all options available to effect a sustainable capital structure after taking into account the potential impact of any proposed rental restructuring.

SEE ALSO

First Reit still 'anticipating' rental restructuring proposal from Lippo Kawaraci

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

MDIS Malaysia commences arbitration proceedings against TEE International

Singapore police probe firm owned by Loh cousins

SIA pilots taking deeper pay cuts to avert layoffs

Ryanair cuts capacity further, citing travel restrictions

Higher gold prices no boon for pawnbrokers

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 20, 2020 07:04 PM
Real Estate

Verdale sells 50% of released units over launch weekend

PRIVATE residential development Verdale sold 50 per cent of the 78 units launched on Saturday, in a project jointly...

Sep 20, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

RAFFLES Education said in a bourse filing on Saturday that the requisition notice by substantial shareholder Oei...

Sep 20, 2020 04:08 PM
Companies & Markets

MDIS Malaysia commences arbitration proceedings against TEE International

TEE International said in a bourse filing on Saturday that MDIS (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has commenced two sets of...

Sep 20, 2020 03:33 PM
Government & Economy

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

[SINGAPORE] Eighteen new cases were confirmed as at Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,576.

Sep 20, 2020 03:23 PM
Technology

Palantir listing may shine light on secretive big data firm

[WASHINGTON] Perhaps the most secretive firm to emerge from Silicon Valley, Palantir Technologies is set for a stock...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

AstraZeneca, under fire for vaccine safety, releases trial blueprints

Palantir listing may shine light on secretive big data firm

MDIS Malaysia commences arbitration proceedings against TEE International

Singapore police probe firm owned by Loh cousins

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.