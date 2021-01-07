First Reit to diversify into new markets post-restructuring

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
IF First Reit's restructuring and recapitalisation exercise proves successful, the manager intends to diversify its portfolio into new geographies - including nursing homes in Japan, hospitals in China and Myanmar, and other healthcare assets in Europe, the United Kingdom and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes