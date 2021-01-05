First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE dilutive rights issue proposed by the manager of First Reit last Monday to raise some S$158 million at a 50 per cent discount is a painful but necessary remedy to its persistent problems of tenant concentration and excessive rental support given by its master lessee Lippo Karawaci (LK)....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes