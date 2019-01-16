You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First Reit's Q4 DPU remains flat from a year ago

Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 10:47 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

FIRST Real Estate Investment Trust’s (First Reit) fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) stayed flat at 2.15 Singapore cents for the three months ended Dec 31, 2018, unchanged from a year ago.

This is payable on Feb 28, 2019.

Gross revenue went up 2.7 per cent to S$29.3 million, supported by contributions from new properties acquired in FY2017 - Siloam Hospitals Buton & Lippo Plaza Buton and Siloam Hospitals Yogyakarta. This also helped to lift net property income, which went up 1.9 per cent to S$28.5 million.

Meanwhile, the distributable amount went up 1.4 per cent to S$17 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the full year, First Reit’s DPU was 8.6 Singapore cents, up marginally from 8.57 cents a year ago.

Gross revenue rose 4.7 per cent to S$116.2 million for FY2018, while net property income increased 4.5 per cent to S$114.4 million. The distributable amount ticked up 1.4 per cent to S$67.7 million for the full year.

First Reit maintained its gearing at 35 per cent as at Dec 31, 2018, with 59 per cent of its debt on a fixed rate basis to mitigate interest rate fluctuations.

In Q4 2018, OUE Limited and OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited (OUELH) had completed the acquisition of Bowsprit, and OUELH also completed the acquisition of 83.6 million First Reit units from Lippo Karawaci, representing 10.6 per cent of the total unitholdings of First Reit.

Victor Tan, CEO of Bowsprit, First Reit's manager, said that with OUE and OUELH on board, First Reit is now “well-positioned” to tap on the growing opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region to capitalise on the “tremendous growth” in demand for quality and affordable health care.

He said: “In addition to the right-of-first-refusal to Lippo Karawaci’s pipeline of properties for acquisition in Indonesia, we now also have a first-right-of-refusal from OUELH.”

“Our roadmap for the next three to five years is to look at asset rebalancing, diversifying our income streams by expanding into other geographical regions, as well as exploring opportunities to unlock the value of our existing assets.”

First Reit’s Q4 results came out after trading hours on Wednesday.

Companies & Markets

Shanghai Turbo appoints new financial controller

ecoWise unit enters into MOU with ship handler to explore food processing, food recycling

Sino Grandness served letter of demand by shareholder

New diversity council set up to champion more women in Singapore’s boardrooms

Annica in talks with buyer of GPE stake to defer payment of S$600,000 due

LTC Corp to suspend trading from Feb 1, delist as exit offer crosses 90% threshold

Editor's Choice

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

New diversity council set up to champion more women in Singapore’s boardrooms

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 16, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

KPMG’s Budget proposal: fintech adoption, cyber resilience and R&D

SL_sg_160119_50.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

More Singapore employers offering flexible work arrangements: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening