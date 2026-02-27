First Resources posts 44.3% rise in H2 net profit to US$204.7 million

The board proposes a final dividend of S$0.102 per share payable on May 15

[SINGAPORE] First Resources on Friday (Feb 27) posted a net profit of US$204.7 million for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, a year-on-year rise of 44.3 per cent from US$141.8 million.

This came as profit from operations rose 47.8 per cent on the year to US$286 million for H2, from US$193.5 million.

Sales for the period were recorded at US$987.2 million, a jump of 69.8 per cent year on year from US$581.5 million.

The board is proposing a final dividend of S$0.102 per share. If approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting, it will be paid on May 15.

Including the interim dividend of S$0.045 per share paid in September 2025, this brings full-year ordinary dividends to S$0.147 per share.

Earnings per share stood at US$0.1321 for the half-year period, up from US$0.0916 for the previous corresponding period.

For FY2025, net profit was up 44 per cent on the year at US$353.9 million, from US$245.8 million. Sales grew 59.9 per cent to US$1.7 billion, from US$1 billion in FY2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for FY2025 was 54.1 per cent up year on year at US$614.9 million, from US$398.9 million.

In particular, sales from plantations and palm oil mills grew 43.2 per cent on the year to US$1.3 billion in FY2025, from US$923.5 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects government policies, geopolitical dynamics and broader macroeconomic conditions to continue to influence the market prices of palm and other vegetable oils.

“The group will remain vigilant of these regulatory and economic developments, while maintaining its focus on operational efficiency, the integration of acquired assets, and our ongoing replanting programme to drive sustainable growth in output,” it added in a Friday statement.

The counter ended 5.1 per cent or S$0.12 lower at S$2.20 on Thursday.