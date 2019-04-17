You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First Sponsor almost fully redeems convertible perps ahead of proposed rights issue

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 9:38 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED First Sponsor Group said on Tuesday night that it has converted into shares and cancelled S$159.6 million or 98.4 per cent in initial aggregate principal amount of its Series 1 perpetual convertible capital securities.

This was after it had converted and cancelled an additional S$12.8 million or 7.9 per cent of the initial aggregate principal amount of the 3.89 per cent securities between April 8 and April 16 of this year.

The China-based property developer intends to redeem all of the outstanding Series 1 securities after the completion of its proposed rights issue and bonus issue of warrants.

First Sponsor on March 25 proposed to issue Series 2 perpetual convertible capital securities - with free detachable warrants that may be converted directly into shares - along with a bonus issue to raise up to S$399.3 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The proposed exercises are subject to shareholder approval at an annual general meeting on April 24.

First Sponsor’s key controlling shareholders are Hong Leong Group Singapore, through its shareholding interests in Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc, and Tai Tak Estates Sendirian Berhad.

First Sponsor shares were trading flat at S$1.28 on Wednesday as at 9.18am.

Companies & Markets

Ascendas India Trust increases debt programme limit by S$1b

Keppel O&M gets final nod to proceed with Gimi FLNG project worth US$947m

Mapletree Logistics Trust: CWT has paid rents

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

CWT parent defaults on loan

Consortium led by Keppel unit bags S$52.5m JTC deal

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
2 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports hit double-digit slump in March; government cites high base effect

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust: CWT has paid rents

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening