You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First Sponsor launches, prices S$100m in 3.29% notes due 2025

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 11:07 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

PROPERTY developer First Sponsor Group on Thursday launched and priced S$100 million in 3.29 per cent notes due 2025, it said.

Wells Spring Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of controlling shareholder Tai Tak Estates, subscribed to 13 per cent of the issuance. The notes are direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations that rank pari passu with all other unsecured obligations.

Net proceeds from the exercise, which was made under a S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme from 2015, will be used for general corporate purposes such as refinancing of borrowings and financing investments, First Sponsor said.

DBS Bank was appointed sole dealer for the offering of the notes, which are expected to be issued on Feb 20 and listed on the next market day.

Companies & Markets

Chasen moves to buy out Malaysian warehouse firm's other shareholder

Chaswood Resources to hold scheme of arrangement vote by Apr 30

Overseas Education posts 16% rise in FY2019 net profit of S$8m

Challenger Tech posts 11.6% fall in Q4 net profit of S$5.07m

UnUsUaL posts 15.5% rise in Q3 net profit of S$3.52m

ISOTeam posts 24% rise in Q2 net profit of S$1.65m

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 13, 2020 11:06 PM
Government & Economy

Experts fear China reluctant to accept WHO ground mission

[GENEVA] China is dragging its heels in accepting help on the ground from international health specialists,...

Feb 13, 2020 10:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Chasen moves to buy out Malaysian warehouse firm's other shareholder

MAINBOARD-LISTED investment holding company Chasen Holdings has inked a deal to consolidate its ownership of a...

Feb 13, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St slips from record levels at open on fears over new coronavirus case count

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes slipped from record highs at the open on Thursday as a sharp increase in the...

Feb 13, 2020 10:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Chaswood Resources to hold scheme of arrangement vote by Apr 30

CATALIST-LISTED food and beverage operator Chaswood Resources Holdings has got permission from the High Court to...

Feb 13, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

Rents lift US core inflation

[WASHINGTON] US underlying consumer prices picked up in January, while the number of Americans filing claims for...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly