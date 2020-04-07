You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fitch Ratings cuts LMIRT outlook to negative due to coronavirus impact

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 11:01 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

FITCH Ratings has lowered its outlook on Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust's (LMIRT) long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to negative from stable due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The negative outlook is based on an expectation the pandemic will impact operating earnings, with average occupancy rate dropping to around 50 per cent in 2020, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

It also affirmed the mainboard-listed retail real estate investment trust's long-term senior unsecured rating at BB.

"LMIRT has headroom for coverage to weaken without significantly exceeding the negative rating sensitivity for a prolonged period," Fitch Ratings said, adding that the temporary closures of LMIRT's shopping malls and retail spaces will lead to an estimated 50 per cent decline in revenue and 60 per cent drop in Ebita (earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation) for 2020.

This is compared with about 20 per cent revenue growth and 5 per cent Ebita growth in 2019.

SEE ALSO

Europe weighs a half-trillion euro plan to stem virus recession

Fitch Ratings said this scenario assumes the pandemic will persist in the second quarter of 2020 followed by a slow recovery.

Meanwhile, it said LMIRT's cash flow would be further pressured by depreciation of the Indonesian rupiah, something Moody's Investors Service also noted when it similarly downgraded its outlook on LMIRT to negative from stable.

Liquidity-wise, Fitch Ratings said LMIRT's end-2019 cash balance of S$110 million was enough to cover S$75 million worth of bonds maturing in June 2020.

It also expects LMIRT to defer interest payments on its perpetual securities and dividend distribution to conserve cash.

"LMIRT's next significant maturities are S$175 million term loans due in August 2021, which provides the company with sufficient time to refinance by loans or bonds once the market improves," Fitch Ratings added.

Units of LMIRT were up 0.1 Singapore cent or 1 per cent at 10.6 cents as at 10.39am on Tuesday.

Companies & Markets

Boustead flags potential project delays; 4 cases from Seletar cluster discharged

Tikehau Capital, CDL raise their stakes in IReit Global as strategic partners

USP Group completes production trial run of new hand sanitiser, to be given to needy

Singapore hotel Reits not out of the woods yet

Best World buys 49.9% stake in UK beauty firm Pedal Pulses

Biolidics' Covid-19 rapid test kit allowed to be sold in EU

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 11:44 AM
Government & Economy

Europe weighs a half-trillion euro plan to stem virus recession

[BRUSSELS] It's crunch time for the European Union (EU) as it strives to stem a virus-led downturn that could...

Apr 7, 2020 11:27 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar is still king, even as coronavirus slams US

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus outbreak in the United States has caused millions of people to lose their jobs and...

Apr 7, 2020 11:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Desperate oil producers slash prices as global demand evaporates

[SINGAPORE] Oil from Russia's north-eastern coast of Sakhalin to shale formations in the US Permian basin is going...

Apr 7, 2020 11:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

China state-owned energy company starts $8.3B of renewable power projects

[BEIJING] China Three Gorges New Energy Co., a state-owned clean energy developer, has started construction of 25...

Apr 7, 2020 11:16 AM
Consumer

UK restaurants find new recipes for success amid virus

[LONDON] Facing wipeout from the coronavirus outbreak, many British cafes, bars and restaurants have reinvented...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.