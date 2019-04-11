You are here

Fitch Ratings lowers outlook for Thai Beverage to 'negative'

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 8:17 AM
CREDIT ratings agency Fitch Ratings has lowered its outlook for Thai Beverage to "negative" from "stable", reflecting a slower than expected pace of deleveraging.

Fitch has however affirmed ThaiBev's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at "BBB-", and its national long-term rating and senior unsecured ratings at "AA(tha)".

The beverage company was recently named the third-best performing billion-dollar stock on the Singapore Exchange in the past 12 months.

Thai Beverage shares closed flat at S$0.825 on Wednesday.

