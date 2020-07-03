You are here

Fitch revises Geo Energy's rating back to 'CC' after failed bond tender offer

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

FITCH Ratings has revised Indonesian coal miner Geo Energy Resources' long-term issuer default rating to "CC" from "C".

It also changed the rating on the outstanding senior unsecured guaranteed notes of the company's subsidiary, Geo Coal International, back to "CC", from...

