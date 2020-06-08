FJ Benjamin navigates the new normal

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AFTER more than two months of shuttered stores, and with consumers around the world observing social distancing and stay home orders amid the Covid-19 pandemic, retailers are scrambling to adapt. FJ Benjamin (FJB), one of Asia's biggest retail brand management groups and distributors of luxury...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes