You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Floatel and KrisEnergy impairments may impact MAC clause: Morgan Stanley

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM
UPDATED Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 1:28 PM

I REFER to the article titled "Impairment for Keppel unit Floatel clouds fate of Temasek's offer" (BT, June 17). Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) is advising Kyanite Investment Holdings (the "Offeror") on its voluntary pre-conditional cash partial offer (the "Offer") for Keppel Corporation (the "...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Valuetronics with 'hold' call

Ascott members can now buy loyalty points; healthcare workers get discount

OCBC, riding growth wave, targets S$25b sustainable finance portfolio by 2025

Will Phase Two of reopening spur recovery for shops, restaurants and Reits?

Defaults mount for Eagle Hospitality Trust

UMS rides semiconductor upswing

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 01:29 PM
Life & Culture

Film, pop stars line up for global Covid-19 fundraising gig

[LONDON] International music and film stars will headline a globally televised and streamed fundraising concert on...

Jun 22, 2020 01:22 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea says Bolton's memoir on Trump-Kim summit is distorted

[SEOUL] Accounts by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton of discussions between leaders of the United...

Jun 22, 2020 01:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold drives toward highest since 2012 on virus resurgence concern

[HONG KONG] Gold pushed toward the highest level since 2012, lifted by concerns over a second wave of coronavirus...

Jun 22, 2020 12:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's new marine fuel contract seen attracting strong industry, investor interest

[SHANGHAI] China's marine fuel futures contract that debuts on Monday on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange...

Jun 22, 2020 12:54 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore stocks to see 'sustained rebound' on 'imminent' economic recovery: Morgan Stanley

SINGAPORE'S equity valuations have bottomed, and a "sustained rebound" is now underway as the market shifts its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.