The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Floating rates are back on the radar, but fixed mortgages still rule Singapore’s home loans

After several years of rate volatility, many borrowers are placing greater emphasis on certainty

Summarise
Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Sun, Jan 25, 2026 · 06:14 PM
    • Years of rate swings have left borrowers cautious, with many prioritising predictable monthly repayments even as floating rate packages get more attractive.
    • Years of rate swings have left borrowers cautious, with many prioritising predictable monthly repayments even as floating rate packages get more attractive. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Interest in floating-rate home loans is picking up in Singapore as borrowing costs fall and expectations build for further rate cuts, but fixed-rate mortgages remain the preferred choice for most homeowners amid lingering uncertainty over where rates will settle.

    Market observers pointed out that years of rate swings have left borrowers cautious, with many prioritising predictable monthly repayments even as floating rate packages get more attractive.

    “Today, after several years of rate volatility, a large segment of borrowers is placing greater emphasis on certainty,” said Clive Chng, head of relations at Redbrick Mortgage Advisory.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore mortgagesSingapore banksInterest rates

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More